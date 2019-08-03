Image caption The discovery was made during a raid by Suffolk Police

A man who was arrested after grenades and various chemicals were found at a home in Suffolk has been charged with a firearm offence.

The discovery was made during a police raid in Lowestoft last weekend.

Clinton Hicks, 59, was first arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

He was later further arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, but the Metropolitan Police, who were brought in to investigate, said no further action would be taken on this.

Mr Hicks, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, will appear in custody at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday.