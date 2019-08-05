Old Grimwades menu takes Ipswich shoppers back in time
Shoppers have been taken back to a time of cheaper prices as an old menu has reappeared in the window of an empty town centre store.
Grimwades on Ipswich's Cornhill shut in 1996 but, following refurbishment, a pricelist from when its cafe was open is on display again.
On offer was coffee for 70p, homemade soup for £1.35 and fruit pie for £1.
The menu has generated local interest, with one person saying "bring Grimwades back at those prices".
Robin Hinchley, 74, from Ipswich, said he used to shop at the outfitters store but could not remember the restaurant.
Looking at the menu, he said "look, there's no latte or cappuccino" and "you wouldn't get those prices today".
"It cost us £4 for a cup of tea and latte yesterday," he added.
On Twitter, one person wrote: "I recall going there in the 80s. Getting a table near the window and watching the world go by was fun. Tea and scone please!"
Another said: "I smiled at the menu too this week... milky coffee for 70p, this was before the latte became a thing!!"
Grimwades was founded by tailor Richard Grimwade in 1844.
After Grimwades closed, the Victorian red brick three-storey building was home to Clinton Cards until 2013.
It had been used by a number of pop-up shops, but has stood empty since Ipswich Borough Council granted Pret A Manger permission to turn it into a cafe and sandwich shop.
But the national chain pulled the plug on the contract in January without giving a reason.
The Ipswich Society said the building was "looking a lot smarter" and it hoped "someone takes up this prime site icon very soon".
The BBC has contacted the letting agent JLL for comment.
The owner told the Ipswich Star that market conditions were tough, but he had completed a makeover of the store to make it more attractive to tenants.