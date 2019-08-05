Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption The team of archaeologists the British Museum took over the site once they realised its importance

Photographs of "one of greatest archaeological discoveries of all time" are to be displayed together for the first time.

Sutton Hoo, near Woodbridge in Suffolk, is believed to contain the grave, burial ship and burial treasures of King Rædwald - the 7th Century Anglo-Saxon ruler of East Anglia.

The pictures form part of the National Trust's £4m revamp of the site, which is celebrating 80 years since the discovery in 1939.

Allison Girling, from Sutton Hoo, said the photos "helped us share more of the story and the people behind it".

She said the photographs "captured such a wonderful visual record of the excavation" describing it as a "close and intimate look at how the dig unfolded".

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption Suffolk archaeologist Basil Brown was assisted by members of Edith Pretty's staff

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption Photographs from 1939 show the extent of the dig revealing the ship burial at Sutton Hoo

The extraordinary ship burial was revealed after landowner Edith Pretty called in local archaeologist Basil Brown to investigate a series of mysterious earth mounds on her estate on the Deben estuary.

His discovery of a 1,300-year-old ship burial, including the king's helmet, gold belt buckle, sword and shield, revolutionised historians' understanding of the 7th Century, when England was divided into Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption Photographers Mercie Lack and Barbara Wagstaff captured a visual record of the excavation

Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption Mrs Pretty paid for two policemen to guard the site 24 hours a day

Sue Brunning, from the British Museum, said: "The Sutton Hoo ship burial is one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time."

The regeneration is the largest single investment by the National Trust at Sutton Hoo - and includes a £1.8m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption Work on the site began in 1938 but it was not until the following year they found the ship

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museim Image caption Charles Phillips of Cambridge University took over responsibility of the excavation of the burial chamber

Image copyright British Museim Image caption The British Museum team included archaeologists Stuart Piggott (left) and William Grimes (right)

Visitors will see a full-size sculpture of the ship, renovations at Mrs Pretty's home of Tranmer House, and new routes and walkways through the landscape.

A 17-metre (56ft) observation tower, offering bird's eye views over the site, will open in the autumn.

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption Basil Brown was a a self-taught Suffolk archaeologist who worked for Ipswich Museum

Sutton Hoo archaeology and engagement manager Laura Howarth said: "We wanted to create an experience which really does justice to this incredibly important heritage site."

The site could be set for a further boost with filming starting next month on The Dig, a film about the 1939 discovery, with Nicole Kidman and Ralph Fiennes starring as Edith Pretty and Basil Brown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The remains of a warrior's helmet were found at Sutton Hoo and a reconstruction of the whole object is on display at the British Museum