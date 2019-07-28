Image copyright Google Image caption Police made the discovery at a property in Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft

Two military grenades and "unidentified chemicals" have been found at a property in Lowestoft, leading to 60 houses being evacuated.

Officers have set up a 100m cordon at Normanshurt Close while they wait for an Army bomb disposal team to arrive.

Suffolk Police made the discovery while executing a warrant just before 13:00 BST. They are being supported by Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.