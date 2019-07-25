Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire on 29 September 2017 caused over £1.6m of damage

Two "bored" workers who set fire to a dead mouse in an act of "mind boggling stupidity", have been sentenced for causing a fire that ripped through a bike shop.

The blaze in September 2017 at Cycle King Shop in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, caused over £1.6m of damage.

Ashley Finley, 25, of Elmswell, and Dysney Sibbons, 23, of Stowmarket, admitted arson by reckless behaviour.

The pair were jailed for eight months each, suspended for 18 months.

They were also ordered to complete 280 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation.

The court heard how the colleagues used a degreasant as an accelerator to cremate a dead mouse they had found.

Both thought they had extinguished the fire but became aware of loud noises coming from the shop store room.

Opening the door they saw the fire and in a panic tried to extinguish it themselves.

The blaze continued to grow and eventually spread to two neighbouring shops where it continued to burn for five hours.

When the fire service arrived both men were seen rushing in and out of the cycle shop to rescue as much stock as they could.

Judge David Pugh said the fire was an act of "mind boggling stupidity" committed to "alleviate boredom".

Finley, of Borley Crescent, and Sibbons, of Elmsett Close, were described as "truly remorseful".