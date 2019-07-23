Suffolk

Ipswich car park rape: Teenager arrested

  • 23 July 2019
Silent Street Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable
Image caption The 18-year-old was attacked in Silent Street, Ipswich at about 03:00 BST police said

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the rape of a young woman in a car park.

The 18-year-old victim was grabbed from behind and dragged into a car park as she walked along Silent Street, Ipswich at about 03:00 BST on 20 July.

Another man, aged 45, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate, unconnected, offence of driving whilst disqualified.

Both men remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have seen a woman walking from Old Cattle Market towards Silent Street between 02:00 and 04:00 BST on 20 July.

Any drivers who were on nearby roads at the time are also urged to contact Suffolk Police.

