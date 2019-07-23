Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The reptile was found in the dirt by builders on a construction site

Builders found a brightly-coloured albino milk snake on their construction site.

The 1.5 ft (0.5m) red and white reptile was discovered slithering around in the dirt in Europa Way, Ipswich.

The snake appeared to be in good health. It is not venomous or dangerous to humans.

The RSPCA said it was not clear if it was an escaped pet or had been abandoned, but was taken to a local specialist to be looked after.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Milk snakes are not venomous or dangerous to humans

The RSPCA revealed it rescued more than 4,000 exotic animals - including 500 snakes - across England and Wales in 2018.

A large corn snake nicknamed Dave was found by police officers in a street in Cambridge in May, while a 9ft (2.7m) python that escaped from its owner, also in Cambridge, was recaptured earlier this month after several days on the slither.