Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Aristote Yenge, 24, was sentenced for violent disorder

A killer serving a life sentence for the murder of a 17-year-old boy has been jailed for his part in the stabbing of another teenager.

Aristote Yenge, 24, admitted violent disorder over the attack in Ipswich on 19 June 2017, which left a 16-year-old in intensive care.

He was jailed for 18 months to run concurrently with his 25-year sentence for murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Three other men involved in the "gang attack" were sentenced.

The "revenge" stabbing was a "group planned gang attack", Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The group of four targeted the teenage victim who was stabbed nine times and left to bleed on a doorstep in Landseer Road.

Martell Dacus, 18, will be sentenced on Tuesday after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons.

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed in the body and legs in Landseer Road, Ipswich

Mica Lopes, 19 and Mohammed Semko, 18, both of Ipswich, were sentenced earlier after admitting violent disorder in connection with the attack.

They were each sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and given 80 hours of unpaid work.

Stephen Phillips, 64, who drove the gang from the scene admitted assisting an offender.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 50 days rehabilitation activity and a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Yenge was found guilty of murdering Tavis, who was stabbed 15 times, after a trial that lasted almost four months.