Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a 20-acre (8.1-hectare) wheat field fire.

At its peak, 19 crews were at the scene of the blaze in Foxhall, near Ipswich, which broke out at about 14:15 BST.

Nigel Vincent, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said strong winds had caused the fire to spread but crews had managed to protect a wooded area.

By 17:00 the fire was under control, with no injuries reported, though the cause had not yet been identified.

Mr Vincent, district commander for south Suffolk, said the service had sent at least 10 pumps as well as its water carrier and off-road vehicle.

People living in villages and towns three miles (5km) from the fire said ash had been blown over their houses, while others reported seeing the smoke from Felixstowe, eight miles (13km) away.