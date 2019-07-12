Image caption EDF Energy said access to the beach was restricted temporarily "as a precaution"

A beach near a nuclear power station had to be closed to the public after a "small amount of ammonia leaked", an energy firm said.

EDF Energy said the leak from a storage tank at Sizewell B in Suffolk on Friday afternoon was "immediately contained".

But part of the beach was cordoned off "as a precaution" because ammonia fumes could have a "strong smell".

A spokeswoman said: "There is no risk to public health and no-one was hurt as a result of this incident."

She said the power station remained switched off for planned maintenance and refuelling.

The beach has reopened.

EDF Energy said ammonia was used on the site to control pH levels.