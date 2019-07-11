Image caption Abhay Rao and Snehashree Sudarshan died in a house on Park Avenue, Newmarket

A man discovered the bodies of his wife and their four-year-old son in their Newmarket home, an inquest heard.

Ashok Rao found Abhay Rao and his mum Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, in Park Avenue just before 18:00 BST on 26 April, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard.

He alerted the emergency services but the pair were declared dead at the scene, the inquest was told.

Post-mortem examinations found both died from compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

Suffolk Police said Abhay's death is being treated as murder but his mother's is not considered suspicious.

Detectives said they did not believe anyone else was involved.

Senior Coroner's Officer Paul Sermons said in a report read to the hearing on Thursday that both Mrs Sudarshan and Abhay had "sustained significant injuries".

Image caption The mother and son were declared dead at the scene

The inquest was adjourned by Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley ahead of a full hearing in January.