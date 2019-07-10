Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

A drug addict tried to run away after being stabbed by his teenage supplier in an alleged robbery gone wrong, a court heard

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after a single stab wound to the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.

The 17-year-old boy, from Bury St Edmunds and who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

Five people, including two juveniles, deny assisting an offender after allegedly helping hide the boy.

The other five charged are:

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester.

Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester.

Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester.

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 17-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Saunders, who originally came from Surrey, was addicted to class A drugs, the jury at Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He was stabbed to death with a "very large knife" by the 17-year-old the day after the boy and three others had travelled to Southend to buy two machetes, the Crown said.

Simon Spence, prosecuting, said the 17-year-old boy was selling drugs in the Wherstead Road area of Ipswich when Mr Saunders and Ben Wright saw him go into an alleyway and followed him.

Mr Spence said the victim was struck with "severe force".

Image caption Forensic officers attended the scene

Afterwards the other defendants helped the teenager to dispose of his clothing and took him to Mr Jadeja's parents' caravan in St Osyth, near Clacton, Essex, the jury heard.

Although the 17-year-old initially denied the stabbing when arrested he later changed his story to claim Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him when he took the knife from them and turned it on Mr Saunders in self-defence, Mr Spence said.

The trial continues.