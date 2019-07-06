Man dies in early morning Ixworth flat blaze
- 6 July 2019
A man has died in a blaze at a flat in the early hours of the morning, police have said.
The victim, who has not been named, died after a fire broke out at the property in Peddars Close, Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk Police said they were contacted by the fire service just after 01:30 BST following reports of the blaze.
Officers said the death is not thought to be suspicious, but a joint police and fire investigation was under way.