Lowestoft crash: Pedestrians injured as car hits bench

  • 2 July 2019
Image caption Police, ambulance, air ambulance and the fire brigade were called to the scene

A driver in her 70s has crashed into a bench in a town centre injuring pedestrians.

The car crashed through bollards on Station Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at about 12:45 BST.

It then struck "a couple" of pedestrians and a bench, Suffolk Police said.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Image caption Police said to expect traffic disruption in the area

