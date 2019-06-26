Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Jones, Adam Zidani, Kelly Jones, and Jamie Morrison of Stereophonics, have replaced Snow Patrol on the line-up for Latitude festival

Stereophonics have replaced Snow Patrol on the line-up for Latitude festival after the Northern Irish band pulled out due to medical reasons.

The Welsh rockers will headline the Saturday night on 20 July at Henham Park, Suffolk.

Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid has a neck problem and Nathan Connolly is also recovering from illness.

Stereophonics' lead singer Kelly Jones said the band was "excited" to finish their summer run at the festival.

'Heal and recover'

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Snow Patrol, who headlined the first Latitude in 2006, said their piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid had a "serious problem with his neck" and "the only course of action isimmediate surgery".

Image caption Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody - when the main Obelisk Arena was in a big tent in 2006

Lead guitarist Nathan Connolly is recovering from nerve damage, prompting the band to cancel a string of dates.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid has a serious neck problem

Stereophonics' lead singer Kelly Jones said: "We are excited to finish our summer run headlining Saturday night at Latitude.

"We wish the boys in Snow Patrol all the best and a speedy recovery. The show will be massive and full of tunes to get you beautiful people singing aloud."

Latitude runs from 18-21 July and other acts on the bill include George Ezra and Lana Del Rey and comedians Frank Skinner and Marcus Brigstocke.

The festival's Twitter account said it was "sad" that Snow Patrol could not play and wished Johnny and Nathan a speedy recovery.

"We're beyond thrilled that the brilliant Stereophonics have extended their sold out summer tour to join us as headliners," it said.

During their career, the Stereophonics have produced hits such as Have A Nice Day, I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio and Handbags And Gladrags.