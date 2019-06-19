Image caption Ed Sheeran lives in Suffolk near his hometown of Framlingham

Ed Sheeran has been allowed to keep two pub signs put up without permission at his home.

The singer, who has previous dealings with East Suffolk Council's planners, placed the oak-framed boards on a barn within his estate near Framlingham.

He was forced to seek approval for the signs, which bear the words "The Lancaster Lock", after a complaint.

The council agreed the additions caused "no harm" and approved his retrospective application.

Sheeran's barn - re-named in honour of partner Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - sits next to his Grade II listed farmhouse.

Council documents show planners were spurred into action over the signs when an "enforcement complaint" was received.

They found the boards were not illuminated, would not affect neighbouring properties, and were not "readily visible from outside the enclosed land".

Image copyright Architectural Building Design Services Image caption The Kings Ed? Diagrams sent to the council show the design of Sheeran's pub-style barn

A council spokeswoman said: "It was decided that the signs would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the curtilage, listed building nor the setting of the adjacent listed building."

It is not the first time Sheeran's grand designs have been scrutinised by the council.

His plans to wed Ms Seaborn in a home ceremony were scuppered when his request to build a private chapel on his estate was denied.

And in March this year, questions were raised about the use of his wildlife pond amid fears it was actually a swimming pool.

But a council investigation found there was no sign of any breach in planning conditions.