Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Aristote Yenge, 24, admitted violent disorder in relation to a stabbing in August 2017

A man serving a life sentence for murdering a teenager has admitted being involved in another stabbing.

Aristote Yenge, 24, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years after he and four others were convicted of killing 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich in June 2018.

Yenge was on trial for violent disorder over an incident which left a boy in intensive care in August 2017.

But, in the second week of the trial, he changed his plea to guilty.

A 16-year-old boy sustained stab wounds to his body and legs in the attack on Landseer Road, Ipswich, at 22:30 BST on 19 August 2017.

Yenge, formerly of Spring Road, Ipswich, admitted violent disorder and assisting an offender by impeding apprehension.

Others on trial with Yenge also changed their pleas.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Yenge was one of five people who were convicted of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Yenge, left, and others involved in Tavis's murder made music videos that appeared on YouTube

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Mica Lopes, 19, and Mohammed Semko, 18, both of Ipswich, admitted violent disorder and Stephen Phillips, 64, of Ipswich, admitted assisting an offender.

They will be sentenced in July.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times

Yenge was found guilty of murdering Tavis, who was stabbed 15 times, after a trial that lasted almost four months.

During the trial, it was heard Tavis's death was related to rivalry between the "Neno" gang from the Nacton estate in Ipswich and the "J-Block" gang from the Jubilee Park part of town.

The two groups referenced their rivalry in music videos they posted on YouTube.

The events leading to the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens is covered in this documentary on BBC Sounds.