An ex-university law lecturer has denied in court that he carried out a string of sex attacks on young girls.

Julian Myerscough is accused of abusing three girls between 2001 and 2010. He denies 11 charges, including two of raping a child under 13.

Appearing in the witness box, the defendant was asked if he had interfered sexually with the girls.

Mr Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft and a lecturer at the University of East Anglian, replied: "No, never. No."

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court also heard details of his arrest in 2009 for having indecent images of children on a home computer.

Mr Myerscough, originally from Bolton, was sentenced to 15 months in jail for those offences, but he told the court he still maintained they were on his computer without his knowledge.

The trial, which opened on 5 June, continues.