Image copyright David Thompson Image caption Taxi driver David Thompson found a brick wedged in the engine of his car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of damaging more than 50 cars in series of "drive-by" rock-throwing attacks.

Witnesses have reported projectiles being hurled from oncoming cars on rural roads on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Dozens of vehicles, including a private ambulance, have been hit since the first report on 24 May.

A suspect in his 20s from the Loddon area of Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He remains in custody.

'Could have died'

David Thompson, 77, who runs Bungay-based taxi company D-Way Travel thought he had hit a pheasant on the A143 on 1 June until he realised an object had been thrown from an oncoming car.

"I heard this almighty bang, and when I dropped my passenger off I found it was a brick and it was completely wedged under my engine," he said.

"I could have been killed."

Image copyright Donne Bradley Image caption Driver Donne Bradley said she and her 11-year-old son were showered with glass

Another driver, Donne Bradley, said she and her 11-year-old son had been "showered with glass" after her car was hit by a large rock from a car coming in the other direction on 8 June.

Suffolk Police said a private patient transport ambulance was damaged on Tuesday.