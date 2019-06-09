Suffolk

RAF Honington parade marks Freedom of Thetford

  • 9 June 2019
RAF Honington personnel march through Thetford Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption RAF Honington has been granted the Freedom of Thetford

A parade complete with beating drums, flags flying and fixed-bayonets marked an RAF station being awarded the freedom of their neighbouring town.

Personnel from RAF Honington, in Suffolk, marched through Thetford town centre on Sunday.

Station Commander Gp Capt Matthew Radnall was presented with the deed which grants the station freedom of the Norfolk market town by its mayor.

Honington is home to RAF Force Protection and two RAF Regiment units.

Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption More than 120 RAF personnel paraded through Thetford

Hundreds of residents and dignitaries watched a drill display by 120 service personnel.

Gp Capt Radnall said: "I am delighted and immensely grateful that Thetford has seen fit to honour RAF Honington with the freedom of the town.

"Whilst many station personnel have participated in some form of freedom parade at some stage in their service careers, it is very rare to exercise such a privilege for the very first time."

Mayor of Thetford Brenda Canham spoke of the support RAF Honington had given to the community.

Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption RAF Honington is over the Suffolk border from Thetford
Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption Thetford mayor Brenda Canham presented RAF Honington with the freedom of the town
Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption Music was provided by the RAF Regiment band
Image copyright RAF Honington
Image caption Mayor Brenda Canham presented the title deed to Gp Capt Matthew Radnall

