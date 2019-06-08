Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Image caption The lorry cab, which was on its side, has been pulled on to its wheels.

A lorry left hanging over a dual carriageway after tipping over on a bridge has been pulled to safety by recovery crews.

Traffic was stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock near Ipswich after the crash at about 17:00 BST on Friday.

The lorry cab, which was on its side, has been pulled on to its wheels.

The southern side of the roundabout remains closed to allow emergency barrier repairs to take place.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Image caption Recovery teams worked to right the lorry cab

Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Image caption Damage to safety barriers will be repaired over the weekend