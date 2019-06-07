Image copyright John Sheeran Image caption Colin Davidson's portrait of Sheeran will feature in the exhibition

Ed Sheeran's father has curated an exhibition charting the singer's rise from schoolboy to international star.

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk focuses on the pop star's "deep affection" for his home county and includes images never before shown in public.

It opens in Ipswich in August to coincide with the singer-songwriter's four homecoming concerts.

"The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him," John Sheeran said.

"Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people. This exhibition reflects that - its title is Made in Suffolk, which he was."

Image copyright Ben Matthews Image caption Ed Sheeran performed for BBC Introducing in Suffolk at The Anchor, Woodbridge, in 2010

The Sheeran family moved to Framlingham from Yorkshire when he was a young boy and he went to Thomas Mills High School.

As a budding singer he would busk in Ipswich and played at pubs around Suffolk, often to tiny audiences.

Years later, Castle on The Hill would be his "love song for Suffolk", with Framlingham Castle featuring in the video.

The exhibition, at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion, includes works by the portrait artist Colin Davidson and documentary photographer Mark Surridge, who has toured with Sheeran.

Image copyright John Sheeran Image caption Ed Sheeran, aged 15, performing to a young fan at Moon Fest in Swilland, Suffolk

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheeran performed two surprise sets at Latitude Festival in Suffolk in 2015

Image copyright Mark Surridge Image caption The singer in his dressing room, European tour 2012

A digital display of photos and news headlines following his career have been compiled by Archant, publisher of two local newspapers.

Brad Jones, editor-in-chief of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said they have been covering Sheeran's career since 2008.

"We were even there to capture the moment he signed his six-album deal at The Station pub in Framlingham in 2011 in front of family and friends.

"So our fantastic archive of stories and pictures provide a fascinating look back at the early years."

Image copyright Asylum Records Image caption Sheeran called his song Castle On The Hill a "love song for Suffolk" and the final scene in the video showed Framlingham Castle

During the exhibition workshops in music, art and photography will be held for young people.

"Ed Sheeran : Made in Suffolk" will open at Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park on 20 August and run until spring 2020.