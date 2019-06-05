Image caption Suffolk County Council put forward the plans to take traffic away from four villages including Farnham

A bid to fund a multi-million pound bypass near a proposed nuclear plant has been rejected by the government.

Suffolk County Council put forward the plans to take A12 traffic away from the villages of Marlesford, Glemham, Stratford St Andrew and Farnham.

Traffic is forecast to increase in the area due to new housing and the possible construction of Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

The government has rejected the council's bid for £126m in funding.

The council has pledged to underwrite £6.6m of the £133m total cost of the scheme, while EDF Energy was expected to pledge part of the £126m put up by the government if it got planning permission for Sizewell C.

Image copyright EDF Image caption Traffic is set to increase in the area due to new house building and the possible construction of Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Matthew Hicks, Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "It is incredibly disappointing that the Department for Transport will not commit funding to the project.

"We will continue to look for additional funding, including working with our MPs to have more conversations with government."

Sarah Adams, leader of the Labour group at Suffolk County Council: "Let's be frank, this is another huge embarrassment for a Conservative administration who are no longer trusted to deliver major infrastructure projects."