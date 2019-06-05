Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Bobby Robson managed Newcastle, Ipswich, Barcelona and England

A new school will be named after Sir Bobby Robson in the town where he achieved some of his finest successes.

Sir Bobby led Ipswich Town to FA Cup and Uefa Cup victories before going on to manage England, Barcelona and Newcastle United.

The Sir Bobby Robson School is due to open in Ipswich in 2020 for children with special educational needs.

Sir Bobby's son Mark said for the name to be chosen by the community was "an honour and a privilege".

"I'm sure dad would be as pleased as we all are to have his name associated with such an important educational facility," he said.

"Ipswich will always have a special place in the hearts of our family and it's an honour and a privilege to have a new school named after dad here."

Image copyright Concertus Design and Property Consultants Image caption An artist's impression of the new Sir Bobby Robson School, due to open in September 2020

Parents and community leaders chose the name for the Lindbergh Road school after a two-month consultation.

It will provide education for 60 pupils aged eight to 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs when it opens.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, which will run the school, said: "Sir Bobby's name... stands for facing triumph and adversity with the same passion and enthusiasm."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ipswich Town enjoyed FA Cup success with Sir Bobby, second from left, as manager in 1978

Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby led Ipswich Town to the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 - a contribution that is marked throughout the town.

A statue to him stands outside the club's Portman Road ground, where a stand is also named after him.

The Sir Bobby Robson Bridge over the River Gipping was built in 2009, the year he died.

He also launched the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Since 2008, more than £13m has been raised, funding work at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre in Newcastle.