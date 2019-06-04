Image copyright Suffolk police Image caption Ajay Rana went on the run to India after attacking the woman

A rapist who went on the run to India after attacking a woman has been jailed for seven years.

Ajay Rana, 35, raped the woman in the back of his housemate's car in Lowestoft, Suffolk, after offering her a lift in December 2017.

Police traced the vehicle to his house but found Rana had fled, under the pretence of visiting his ill mother.

Rana was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after being found guilty of rape following a two-week trial.

Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, had offered to drive the woman home as she walked along Oulton Road at about 05:00 GMT on 9 December 2017.

He told her he had already driven two other people because of the cold but stopped the car in Kimberley Road and raped her.

The woman, who was in her 30s, managed to get out and ran to a friend's house, where police were called.

By the time police identified him as a suspect five days later, he had taken a flight to India.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued and he was detained by Spanish police in Bilbao on 22 October. He was extradited to the UK on 12 November after approval from the Spanish courts.