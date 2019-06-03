Image caption Ajay Rana was found guilty at the end of a two-week trial

A rapist who was extradited to the UK after going on the run to India has been found guilty.

Ajay Rana, 35, attacked a woman in the back of his housemate's car in Lowestoft, Suffolk, after offering her a lift in December 2017.

Police traced the vehicle to his home in the town and established a DNA match but Rana had flown to India.

He was found guilty of rape after a two-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court and will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, had offered to drive the woman home as she walked along Oulton Road at about 05:00 on 9 December 2017.

He told her he had already driven two other people because of the cold but stopped the car in Kimberley Road and raped her.

The woman, who was in her 30s, managed to get out and ran to a friend's house, where police were called.

Image copyright Google Image caption The rape took place on Kimberley Road in south Lowestoft

Five days after the attack, police identified Rana as a suspect.

The silver Ford Fiesta he had been driving was registered to his housemate, and he was a named driver on the insurance.

Detectives found some earphones belonging to him at the house and made a DNA match with samples from the victim.

But Rana had already taken a flight to India, where he arrived on 14 December.

Suffolk Police began extradition proceedings and issued a European Arrest Warrant, allowing him to be detained if he entered another European Union member state.

He was arrested by Spanish police in Bilbao on 22 October and extradited to the UK on 12 November after approval from the Spanish courts.