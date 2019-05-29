Bungay cyclist death: Man arrested after crash
- 29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry.
The woman, who was in her 70s, died at the scene in Bungay, Suffolk on Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 15:00 BST on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West, and the road remained closed for six hours.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and taken to Bury St Edmunds for questioning.