Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on St John's Road, near the junction with Hillside Road West

A cyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in a Suffolk town.

Emergency services were called just before 15:00 BST to St John's Road in Bungay after an HGV and a bike collided.

The cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Suffolk police said her family had been informed.

As of 19:00, the road remained closed while police investigations took place near the junction with Hillside Road West.