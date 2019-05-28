Cyclist killed in crash with HGV in Bungay
- 28 May 2019
A cyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in a Suffolk town.
Emergency services were called just before 15:00 BST to St John's Road in Bungay after an HGV and a bike collided.
The cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Suffolk police said her family had been informed.
As of 19:00, the road remained closed while police investigations took place near the junction with Hillside Road West.