Ed Sheeran has surprised fans by announcing a new album of collaborations due for release in July.

The singer revealed the news to his 29m followers in a post on social media site Instagram.

No. 6 is the follow up to Sheeran's last album Divide, which has sold more than 15.8m units worldwide.

I Don't Care, the first single from the new album, which features US pop star Justin Bieber, is currently topping the UK charts.

Sheeran is yet to reveal most of the collaborators on the album but other names include Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

Sheeran, from Suffolk, released an EP of collaborations, called No. 5 Collaborations Project, before signing for a major record label in 2010.

He is preparing for a series of homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in August.