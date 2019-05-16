Image copyright Phillip Charles Image caption Alfie Indra says it is a dream to be playing at the Latitude Festival

An unsigned singer who has been picked to play at this year's Latitude Festival has said it is likely to be "the greatest day of my life".

Alfie Indra, 22, is one of three local artists selected to represent BBC Introducing in Suffolk on the Lake Stage at this year's event.

The Middle Floor and Rubber Jaw will also perform at the Henham Park site.

Indra said: "I used to go to Latitude every year with my friends, and I'd say 'one day I'll be up there'."

The singer will be one of three local acts to open the Lake Stage, which is curated by Huw Stephens. The BBC Radio 1 DJ invites the presenters of BBC Introducing in Suffolk to pick three local acts who have impressed over the past year.

Image caption The Middle Floor, who perform with singer Cherise Phillips (middle), will perform on the Lake Stage

For Ipswich hip hop group The Middle Floor the appearance will follow their first play on BBC 6 Music, courtesy of Tom Robinson's show, and busy shows in London.

Rapper Seekah said momentum had been building for the group and he wanted to take a "step into the unknown".

"Over the past couple of weeks things have gone up a notch," he said.

"When we did the Brixton show we got so much support from the locals, and people who came to watch us from Ipswich, it was overwhelming.

"I've never been to Latitude, which is pretty bad of me. I can't wait."

Image copyright Rubber Jaw Image caption Rubber Jaw made a pact to only attend festivals if they are performing

Rubber Jaw have been building up a strong following in Suffolk and Essex, where they record in singer Michael Hemmings's garage.

Their demos caught the eye of Alan McGee, who championed acts including Oasis, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and Teenage Fanclub on his Creation Records label.

He was so impressed that he made Rubber Jaw's debut single, Feeling Funny, the first release on his new Creation23 label.

"It's a complete dream to play Latitude," Hemmings said. "When we started the band it was one of the things we always wanted to do.

"We made a decision that we weren't going to go to any more festivals unless we were playing them, as a bit of a motivation, so it's nice."

George Ezra, Lana Del Ray and Snow Patrol have been announced as the musical headliners on the main stage at this year's festival, which takes place 18-21 July.

At a press event at Henham Park, festival director Melvin Benn paid tribute to BBC Music Introducing, saying more than half of this year's line-up had started with backing from the nationwide network of shows.