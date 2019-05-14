Image caption The fire, at the Fitzgerald Court flats near Foxhall Road in Ipswich, happened at about 03:45 BST

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a flat fire which left another woman with serious burns.

Emergency services were called to Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, just before 03:45 BST on Monday.

The injured woman, aged in her 30s, has been transferred from Chelmsford's Broomfield Hospital to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has been remanded by the town's magistrates.

She is also been charged with arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered.

She is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

No pleas have been entered yet.