Image caption The fire, at the Fitzgerald Court flats near Foxhall Road in Ipswich, happened at about 03:45 BST

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat fire which left another woman with serious burns.

Suffolk Police said a woman in her 30s was taken to a specialist burns unit after the fire in Ipswich at about 03:45 BST.

The fire broke out at a third floor flat in Fitzgerald Court, off Kemball Street.

Police said the woman, 33, arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life, was known to the victim.

Image caption Police said the arrested woman was known to the victim

She was taken into Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The injured woman was being treated at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, police said.