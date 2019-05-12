Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption The boy's actions are said to have "kept his friend alive"

A teenage cyclist was rescued from the sea by a friend after losing control of his bike on a wall and plunging 15ft (4.5m) into the water.

His friend has been praised by the coastguard for his actions, "which kept him alive" in Lowestoft on Saturday.

He fell off the wall, near Ness Point, and was in "immediate danger", the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The teenager "jumped down" and "lifted his head above the rising sea", the agency said.

When emergency crews arrived, lifejackets were lowered to the boys and they were lifted back over the sea wall using throw lines and a ladder.

Both boys, whose condition is not currently known, were taken to hospital by ambulance.