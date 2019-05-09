Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Aerial pictures show the extent of the damage at the house

Two people who were killed in an explosion at a bungalow have been named locally as a mother and daughter.

Pamela and Julie Tierney died after a series of blasts at the property in The Street in Lidgate, near Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said formal identification of the two could take several days.

An investigation into the blast will resume after a "safe entrance" can be guaranteed, firefighters said.

One neighbour said the blast rattled the windows of homes further along the road, and described it as a "huge explosion".

On Wednesday, a detection dog was brought to the property to search for traces of flammable material.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption It is believed a gas explosion caused a fire at the bungalow

Part of the building will be demolished before closer inspections can begin.

The cause of the explosion is not known but it is thought to have been caused by a gas explosion, police said.

Officers added that while the deaths remain "unexplained", they do not believe there is any "third party involvement".