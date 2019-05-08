Image copyright Google Image caption All Hallows Hospital has closed after its trust ran out of money

A health trust which warned it was running out of money will be wound up, it has confirmed.

All Hallows Healthcare Trust began a consultation with staff in March, saying financial difficulties made it impossible to continue.

The 30-bed All Hallows hospital in Ditchingham, Norfolk, will close and some staff have been made redundant.

Its nursing home and homecare services and staff have since been moved over to other providers.

The community trust provided care for more than 250 people every day from its sites at Ditchingham and Lowestoft in Suffolk.

Talks to transfer its day care and meals on wheels services to another organisation were "continuing positively", it said.

That would mean 90% of the people using its services would continue to receive care, it added.

In a statement, the trust said it had "a long and proud history" - which date back 150 years - and the decision was taken "with great sadness".

It did not reveal how many of its 280 staff had been made redundant.

Image copyright all-hallows.org.uk Image caption All Hallows Hospital, pictured here in 1892, was founded by Lavinia Crosse

Cath Byford, director of commissioning for Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said care bosses were looking at ways to reopen the hospital to offer care services.

The seven patients who remain at the hospital will be found care elsewhere, she said.

Campaigners who tried to save the trust say they will continue to push for a positive outcome for the hospital site.

Jaime Larter, whose father Peter Leggett, 84, used the day centre, said: "I'm sorry we couldn't secure the present All Hallows Hospital's future but I promise I will continue to fight for the best use of the hospital moving forward."

NorseCare will take over the nursing home and Nightingale Homecare will run the homecare services.