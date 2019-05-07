Image caption It is believed a gas explosion caused a fire at a property in the village

Two people are missing after a suspected gas explosion caused a house to partially collapse.

The rear of the bungalow was blown out by a series of explosions at the property in The Street in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk.

Two people are "unaccounted for", the fire service said, and specialist dogs have been brought in to help.

Crews began tackling the blaze at about 12:00 BST. Police were unable to confirm whether there were casualties.

However, officers said the fire was believed it to have been caused by a gas explosion.

One neighbour said it rattled the windows of homes further along the road, and described it as a "huge explosion".

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent four crews to deal with the blaze.

Incident Commander Darren Reeve said work was continuing to establish the whereabouts of the two missing people.

Police said the road was likely to remain closed "for quite some time".