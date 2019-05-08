Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Aerial pictures show the extent of the damage at the house

An investigation into a fatal bungalow explosion will resume after a "safe entrance" to the property can be guaranteed, firefighters say.

Two people died after a series of explosions at the property in The Street in Lidgate, near Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion is unproven, but thought to have been caused by a gas explosion, Suffolk Police said.

Part of the building will be demolished before closer inspections can begin.

Demolition work

Steve Mableson, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said work by contractors would "render the property a lot safer than it is now".

He did not specify what part of the bungalow presented a risk but said demolition work would provide a "safe entrance into the building".

One neighbour said Tuesday's blast rattled the windows of homes further along the road, and described it as a "huge explosion".

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to deal with the blaze.