Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Moise Sandu admitted being part of a group which stole £100, a mobile phone and tobacco after entering the pensioner's home

A teenager has been sentenced after being part of a late-night burglary at an 81-year-old's house.

Moise Sandu, 19, of Game Street, Oldham, admitted burglary at Ipswich Crown Court and will be detained for 11 months at a young offenders institute.

He is the second teenager to be convicted in connection with the break-in in Ipswich on 22 August.

Ticu Bahica, 18, was among a group which threatened the man with a knife and walked him to a cash machine.

He admitted robbery last year and was detained at a young offenders institute for five years.

Suffolk Police said the victim opened his door of his house in the Handford Road area to the group at about 00:30, believing they were workmen dealing with a gas leak earlier that day.

They forced their way in, turned off the lights and shone a torch in his eyes while demanding money.

Image copyright Google Image caption Two of the men walked the victim to a cash machine at Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road

After they searched the rooms, one of the gang came back with a kitchen knife and held it to the 81-year-old's throat, police said.

In an effort to make them leave, he offered to go to a cash machine at a nearby Sainsbury's and withdraw £100 for them.

On their return, another five young men were in the house - and Sandu admitted being part of this group.

The victim was left shaken, but was otherwise unharmed, Suffolk Police said.

Det Insp Holly Evans said: "This whole incident was extremely distressing for the victim and utterly cowardly on the part of the offenders.

"I am pleased that we have now brought two of the offenders to justice, but there are still a number of people yet to be identified for their role in this incident, and we are continuing our efforts to find out who they are and put them before the courts as well."