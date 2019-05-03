Image copyright Geograph / Oxymoron Image caption Business owner Barrie Taylor denied a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act

The boss of a haulage firm has denied safety lapses after a lorry driver was crushed to death between two HGVs.

David Brown, 57, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, died after the incident at BCJ Taylor Haulage in West Row, Suffolk, on 13 March 2017.

In a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, business owner Barrie Taylor denied a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Mr Taylor was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial on 9 December.

Last year, a jury inquest concluded Mr Brown's death was an accident.

The inquest heard the victim was connecting the cab to a trailer when it started to move. He tried to get back into the lorry but it crashed with an adjacent trailer, crushing him between the door and cab.

Mr Brown died at hospital as a result of severe crush injuries to his chest and pelvis.