Image caption Abhay Rao and Snehashree Sudarshan died in a house on Park Avenue, Newmarket

A mother and her four-year-old son who were found dead in a house in Newmarket have been named by police.

The bodies of Abhay Rao and his mum Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, were discovered in Park Avenue just before 18:00 BST on 26 April.

Post mortem examinations found both died from compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

Suffolk Police said Abhay's death is being treated as murder but his mother's is not considered suspicious.

Detectives said they did not believe anyone else was involved.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar said: "Our enquiries are continuing, but we appreciate this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and specialist officers are supporting them."