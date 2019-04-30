Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Aristote Yenge, Kyreis Davies, Isaac Calver, Callum Plaats and Adebayo Amusa were all convicted of the "senseless" killing

Five gang members have been jailed for stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich on 2 June last year.

Three men and a teenager were found guilty of his murder and another man was convicted of manslaughter in March.

Judge Martyn Levett said the attack was a "grim demonstration" of how knife crime has "blighted towns and cities across the UK".



Four of the gang members were given life sentences for murder:

Isaac Calver, 19, of St Helen's Street, Ipswich must serve a minimum term of 21 years

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich was given a minimum of 25 years

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, east London was given a minimum of 23 years

Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, was given a minimum of 21 years

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter, of which he must serve at least half. All the defendants had previous convictions.

During a four-month trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard there was an intense rivalry between Mr Spencer-Aitkens' friends in the Neno gang, also called The Three, and the J-Block gang of which his killers were members.

The two groups referenced their rivalry in music videos they posted on YouTube.

The victim's mother Sharon Box told the court her life was "shattered" and her heart was "broken beyond repair."

She told the killers her son would "haunt you... for the rest of your lives".