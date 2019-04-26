Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were discovered by a member of the public at an address on Park Avenue

A woman and young boy have been found dead.

A member of public reported finding the pair's bodies at an address on Park Avenue in Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 18:00 BST.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the deaths, and said the woman and child's next of kin have been informed.

The force appealed for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area during the day to contact them.