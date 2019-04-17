Image copyright Facebook Image caption Thomas and Katherine Kemp were found dead in Ipswich on 6 August

A mental health trust has been criticised for failing to prevent a patient killing his wife and then taking his own life, an inquest heard.

Thomas and Katherine Kemp were found dead in Ipswich on 6 August.

The inquest heard Mrs Kemp, 31, was found with 28 knife wounds at the flat she shared with her husband, 32.

Ipswich coroner Jacqueline Devonish said the refusal to offer Mr Kemp a bed or assessment was a "missed opportunity" to prevent their deaths.

She criticised Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's crisis team for not intervening, after the couple had visited hospital in the early hours of 6 August.

Mr Kemp was found outside the communal entrance to the block of flats in Siloam Place and the couple were pronounced dead shortly after 09:30.

The couple were described as "deeply in love".

In a statement to the court, Mrs Kemp's family described her as Mr Kemp's "rock" and as "gentle, loyal and brave".

His family said the couple had "desperately reached out for help" but that the trust had "failed not just Thomas but his wonderful partner Katherine".