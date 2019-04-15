Image copyright Ipswich High School Image caption Dr Simon Letman died suddenly at his home in Chelmondiston

A "devoted" and "respected" head teacher has died suddenly at his home.

Dr Simon Letman, 59, head of Holbrook Academy in Suffolk, died in Chelmondiston on Saturday, the school's chair of governors said.

Louisa Cullen said Dr Letman had "transformed" the school with his "enthusiasm, energy and warmth" since he joined in 2013.

A book of condolence has been placed in the school's sports centre for people to leave their thoughts and messages.

Ms Cullen said Dr Letman's death would "come as a terrible shock to us all".

She said: "He was an incredible team leader, and so respected by staff and his peers, and he was so devoted to his pupils, knowing them all by name and taking great pride in all their achievements."

Image caption One of the floral tributes left outside the academy

Ms Cullen said Nicky Mayhew, deputy head teacher, would take on the role of acting head teacher "through the difficult time ahead".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr Letman's wife, Sally, and his two daughters, at this very sad time," she added.

On a community Facebook page, more than 100 parents and people from the community have paid tribute to Dr Letman.

One said: "A fantastic and inspiring man who had time for everyone."

Another said: "Simon not only transformed the Academy but had a place in the children's hearts.

"He was a true leader, his passion for teaching and learning was infectious and his professionalism second to none.

"Our community, our peninsula will not be the same without him."

Image caption Dr Letman was described as "inspiring"

Holbrook Academy was rated as "good" at its short inspection by Ofsted in February.

Dr Letman was also chairman of governors at Ipswich High School in Woolverstone.

"Simon was a wonderful addition to our governing body as well as a personal friend and we will greatly miss his enthusiasm, experience and warmth at the school," said Oona Carlin, Ipswich High School head teacher.