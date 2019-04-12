Ipswich stabbing: Boy, 17, denies murder
A 17-year-old boy has denied murder after a man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway days before Christmas.
Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after a single stab wound to the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.
The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds and who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted having a machete in a public place on 20 December.
Five people, including two juveniles, also appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and denied assisting an offender.
The other five charged are:
- Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester
- Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester
- Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester
- A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons
- A 17-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons
All six defendants are due to appear at the same court again on 17 June.
A trial is due to begin on 8 July.
The 17-year-old charged with murder remains in custody. The other five were released on bail.
Last month, police renewed their appeal to trace the female driver of a people-carrier with a sliding door who may have "valuable information".
The woman, who is described as in her 30s or 40s and of having a local accent, stopped to help Mr Saunders at the scene.