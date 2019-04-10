Image copyright Scott Reay Image caption Scott Reay promised to get an Alan Judge tattoo if the footballer stayed at Ipswich Town

A football fan overjoyed at a player signing for his team has got his name tattooed on his bottom after making a promise on Twitter.

Scott Reay tweeted he would get an Alan Judge tattoo if the midfielder signed a permanent contract with Ipswich Town.

He said he was "true to my word" and "had to get it done" when "Judgey" penned the deal with the Tractor Boys.

Mr Reay, 32, from Newcastle, said: "He's such a good player, I thought there would be no chance he'd stay."

Image copyright Scott Reay Image caption Mr Reay said Alan Judge was "such a good player"

The sales assistant had the name Judgey and the Ipswich Town crest tattooed on his backside.

He said it "was just a bit of banter at first" but "blew up" as soon as Ipswich Town retweeted his post.

While he was having the tattoo, he posted a video with the comment: "So here's to thank Judgey for signing. Cheers."

He said Judge himself had retweeted him, so he was "happy with that".

In an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, Judge said he had felt the fans' support since joining Ipswich on a short-term deal in January.

Although the Republic of Ireland international said "I think I'll give that one a miss" in response to Mr Reay's Twitter pledge.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alan Judge, left, signed a two-year contract with Ipswich Town

Mr Reay said he "absolutely loved" that Judge had signed a two-year contract for Ipswich, who are likely to be relegated to League One at the end of the season.

He said: "We'll be straight back up [to the Championship] next season with Judgey, definitely".

Mr Reay said he "didn't really know why" he supported Ipswich except for liking tractors when he was younger.