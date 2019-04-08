Suffolk wood store blaze: Crews at Sedge Fen
Firefighters have been battling a wood store blaze in The Fens.
Nine crews were sent to Aston's Timber Yard, in Sedgefen Road, Sedge Fen, near Lakenheath, just before 03:00 BST.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was in a three-storey building used as a wood store and, when called, the third floor of the building was "well alight".
The fire has been extinguished but crews remain at the scene to damp down and check for hotspots.
Crews attended from five fire stations in west Suffolk, as well as from Ely and Littleport stations in Cambridgeshire.