Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nine crews were sent to the fire in Sedgefen Road

Firefighters have been battling a wood store blaze in The Fens.

Nine crews were sent to Aston's Timber Yard, in Sedgefen Road, Sedge Fen, near Lakenheath, just before 03:00 BST.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was in a three-storey building used as a wood store and, when called, the third floor of the building was "well alight".

The fire has been extinguished but crews remain at the scene to damp down and check for hotspots.

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said the third floor was "well alight"

Crews attended from five fire stations in west Suffolk, as well as from Ely and Littleport stations in Cambridgeshire.