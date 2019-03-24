Image copyright Google

The death of a woman whose body was found in a Suffolk river is being treated as unexplained.

Police said emergency services were called to the River Brett in Hadleigh at 09:50 GMT on Sunday after the body was spotted by a member of the public.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but it isn't believed to be suspicious at this time," a spokesman said.