Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ipswich
- 24 March 2019
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near Ipswich's waterfront.
Police were called to Star Lane in the Suffolk town at about 22:25 GMT on Saturday.
A silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along the road when it was involved in the crash with the pedestrian, Suffolk Police said.
Emergency services were called to the location, but the pedestrian died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses.