Suffolk

Ipswich Daniel Saunders murder inquiry: Two re-arrested

  • 22 March 2019
Daniel Saunders Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

Two people have been re-arrested following the death of a man who was stabbed days before Christmas.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after being stabbed in the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.

A 33-year-old man from Colchester and a 15-year-old boy originally from Bury St Edmunds were re-arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, and later released.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds has already been charged with murder.

The 15-year-old boy, who now lives in west London, was initially arrested on 20 December while the 33-year-old was first taken into custody on 29 January.

You may also be interested in:

Three males from Colchester, aged 17, 18 and 20, remain under investigation alongside a 44-year-old man from Ipswich.
Image caption Police sealed off the area around Turin Street after the attack

Police also renewed their appeal to trace the female driver of a people-carrier with a sliding door who may have "valuable information".

The woman, who is described as being in her 30s or 40s and speaking with a local accent, stopped to help Mr Saunders at the scene.

The boy charged with murder has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on 12 April.
Image caption Forensic officers have been at the scene

More on this story